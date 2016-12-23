Entries open for Andrei Stenin photo contest

Moscow, Dec 23 (IANS) Russian international news agency Rossiya Segodnya opened entries for a photo contest on Friday to mark the birthday of its late special photo correspondent Andrei Stenin.

Stenin was a Russian photojournalist who contributed to several prominent domestic and international news agencies.

The 2017 Andrei Stenin photo contest is accepting photos from young photojournalists around the world. Applications can now be submitted to www.stenincontest.com website till March 22, 2017.

Photographers between the age of 18 to 33 years are qualified to participate in the contest.

The competition has four categories – Top News, Sport, My Planet, and Portrait: A Hero of Our Time.

The Grand Prix award is set at $8,000, while the first, second and third prizes amount to $800, $575 and $410 respectively.

The international photo contest was first organised in December 2014 in memory of Stenin who was killed in the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine on August 6, 2014.

