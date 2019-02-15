Entry-exit points to come up in Meghalaya to check illegal immigrants

Shillong, Feb 15 (IANS) Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Friday said that entry and exit points will be set up in Meghalaya to check the influx of illegal immigrants.

“We have finalised locations for entry-exit points in 4-5 areas with the maximum flow of people. Hopefully in the next four months, we will be able to start the work on these in East Jaintia Hills, Ri Bhoi, West Khasi Hills, North Garo Hills and West Garo Hills,” he told journalists.

Sangma said his government has also almost completed the permission work for entry-exit points at Mendipathar railway station in the North Garo Hills. “Home Minister James K Sangama and Urban Affairs Minister Hamlet Dohling will visit the railway station for inspection in a few days. The entry-exit point in Mendipathar would be opened very soon,” he said.

On the demand for Inner Line Permit (ILP), the Chief Minister said the government was exploring all possible options to ensure that illegal immigration is curtailed without the economy getting impacted.

“That balance has to be maintained, and the government has to be careful and take all aspects into consideration before putting in place any policy or system. We are not closed to any idea, but we would like to explore something that will suit our state, its economy and its people,” he said.

Calling entry-exit points the infrastructure and Inner Line Permit (ILP) the mechanism to check illegal immigrants, he pointed out that the government now needs to have a system. “Otherwise even with ILP in place, how will you check if you do not have a system in place?” he asked.

Sangma, who led a delegation from the Northeast to Delhi to oppose the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2106, is being hailed as a “hero” after the Bill was not passed in the Rajya Sabha. Asked if illegal immigrants is an issue after the stalling of the Bill, Sangma said, “Illegal immigrants are an issue, they have been an issue and they will be an issue in the coming years too. That was the reason the sentiments against the Citizenship Amendment Bill were so strong. Its stalling is courtesy the collective effort of the people.”

