Equities close in green on firm Asian cues, banking, metal stocks

Mumbai, May 11 (IANS) Broadly firm Asian markets along with healthy buying in banking, metal and capital goods stocks lifted the key Indian equity indices on Friday.

According to market analysts, caution ahead of the assembly election in Karnataka on May 12 arrested further gains.

At 3.30 p.m., the wider Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) provisionally closed at 10,806.50 points, up 89.95 points or 0.84 per cent from the previous close.

Similarly, the barometer 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE ended in the green. It had opened at 35,287.99 points and closed at 35,535.79 points (3.30 p.m.) – up 289.52 points or 0.82 per cent — from its previous session’s close.

The Sensex touched a high of 35,596.15 and a low of 35,262.06 points.

However, the BSE market breadth was bearish with 1,544 declines and 1,120 advances.

The major gainers on the BSE were Asian Paints, Tata Steel, HDFC, Larsen and Toubro and ICICI Bank, while Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma, Tata Motors (DVR), Hero MotoCorp and Tata Motors were the major losers.

On the NSE, the top gainers were Asian Paints, Hindustan Petroleum and Indiabulls Housing Finance. The major losers were Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma and Titan.

–IANS

rrb/bg