Equities inch up on broadly positive global cues

Mumbai, Feb 9 (IANS) The Indian equities markets on Thursday closed on a flat-to-positive note, as broadly positive global cues and strong rupee buoyed investors’ sentiments.

However, heavy selling pressure in banking, pharma, automobile, textile, aviation, cement and power capped gains.

The wider 51-scrip Nifty of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) inched up by 9.35 points or 0.11 per cent to 8,778.40 points.

The barometer 30-scrip sensitive index (Sensex) of the BSE, which opened at 28,349.22 points, provisionally closed at 28,329.70 points (at 3.30 p.m.) — up 39.78 points or 0.14 per cent, from the previous close at 28,289.92 points.

The Sensex touched a high of 28,469.48 points and a low of 28,152.18 points during the intra-day trade.

The BSE market breadth was tilted in favour of the bears — with 1,518 declines and 1,350 advances.

On Wednesday, the NSE Nifty had inched up by 0.75 points or 0.01 per cent to close at 8,769.05 points, while the BSE Sensex was down 45.24 points or 0.16 per cent at 28,289.92 points.

–IANS

