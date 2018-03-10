Equities plunge on sell-off; metals, oil & gas stocks slip (Third Lead)

Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) Indian equity markets provisionally closed in the negative territory on Friday on the back of huge sell-off across all sectors — led by oil and gas, metals, energy, auto and banking stocks.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the wider Nifty50 declined by 145.75 points or 1.41 per cent to provisionally close at 10,214.40 points (at 3.30 p.m.).

The barometer 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE closed at 33,176 points — down 509.54 points or 1.51 per cent from the previous session’s close — scaling a low of 33,119.92 points during the intra-day trade.

The BSE market breadth was bearish with 1,744 declines and 933 advances.

On Thursday, the NSE Nifty50 fell by 50.75 points or 0.49 per cent to close trade at 10,360.15 points while the Sensex closed at 33,685.54 points — down 150.20 points or 0.44 per cent.

–IANS

ppg/mr