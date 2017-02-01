Equities trade flat ahead of Union Budget presentation

Mumbai, Feb 1 (IANS) Indian equities markets on Wednesday traded on a flat-to-positive note ahead of the Union Budget’s presentation.

Besides, global markets were spooked ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) rate decision.

The wider 51-scrip Nifty of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) inched up by 5.40 points or 0.06 per cent, to 8,566.70 points.

The barometer 30-scrip sensitive index (Sensex) of the BSE, which opened at 27,669.08 points, traded at 27,689.26 points (at 11.00 a.m.) — up 33.30 points or 0.12 per cent, from the previous close at 27,655.96 points.

The Sensex has touched a high of 27,725.16 points and a low of 27,590.10 points during the intra-day trade so far.

–IANS

ppg-rv/vt