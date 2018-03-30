Equity indices close in green; banks, auto stocks surge

Mumbai, April 3 (IANS) Despite volatility in the global markets, the key Indian equity indices provisionally closed Tuesday’s rangebound trade session with gains led by healthy buying in banking, auto, oil and gas, and healthcare stocks.

The wider Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) edged higher by 33.20 points or 0.33 per cent to provisionally close at 10,245 points (at 3.30 p.m).

The barometer 30-scrip Sensitive index (Sensex) of the BSE, which opened at 33,197.42 points, closed at 33,370.63 points — up 115.27 points or 0.35 per cent from its previous session’s close.

The Sensex touched a high of 33,402.94 points and a low of 33,153.83 points during the intra-day trade.

The BSE market breadth was bullish with 1,853 advances and 792 declines.

On Monday, broadly positive global peers, along with robust automobile sales data, lifted the key indices.

The NSE Nifty50 rose by 98.10 points, or 0.97 per cent, to close at 10,211.80 points, while the Sensex closed at 33,255.36 points — up 286.68 points, or 0.87 per cent.

–IANS

ppg/nir