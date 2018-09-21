Equity indices close in red for 3rd straight session

Mumbai, Sep 28 (IANS) The key Indian equity indices closed in the red for the third consecutive session on Friday as the S&P BSE Sensex dropping nearly 100 points.

According to market observers, heavy selling pressure was witnessed in metal and auto stocks.

Index-wise, the Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) provisionally closed at 10,930.45 points (3.30 p.m.), lower 47.10 points, or 0.43 per cent, from its previous close.

The BSE Sensex, which had opened at 36,452.74 points, closed at 36,227.14 points, down 97.03 points, or 0.27 per cent, on its previous close of 36,324.17 points.

The Sensex touched an intra-day high of 36,551.86 points and a low of 35,985.63 points.

–IANS

ravi-rrb/mr