Equity indices close in red on weak global cues

Mumbai, April 25 (IANS) The key Indian equity indices on Wednesday provisionally closed in the negative territory following weak global cues, along with heavy selling pressure in the banking, consumer durables and capital goods stocks.

According to market observers, investors were cautious ahead of April derivatives expiry on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the wider Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange provisionally closed (at 3.30 p.m) at 10,570.55 points, down 43.80 points or 0.41 per cent from the previous close.

The barometer 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE, which opened at 34,593.17 points, closed at 34,501.27 points, down 115.37 points or 0.33 per cent.

The Sensex touched a high of 34,631.27 points and a low of 34,400.56 points during the day.

The BSE market breadth was bearish with 1,447 declines and 989 advances.

The major gainers on the BSE were Bharti Airtel, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M), Power Grid and Hindustan Unilever, while Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, ONGC, Tata Motors (DVR) and Axis Bank were among the major losers.

On the NSE, the top gainers were Bharti Airtel, TCS and M&M. The major losers were GAIL, Cipla and Hindalco.

On Tuesday, the indices closed with humble gains riding on broadly positive global markets, coupled with expectations of healthy quarterly corporate earnings.

The Nifty50 edged higher by 29.65 points or 0.28 per cent to close at 10,614.35 points, while the Sensex closed at 34,616.64 points, up 165.87 points or 0.48 per cent.

–IANS

rrb/ppg/nir