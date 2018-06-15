Equity indices end flat on weak global cues

Mumbai, June 15 (IANS) Broadly weak global markets and the continuous outflow of foreign funds led the key Indian equity indices to provisionally close on a flattish note on Friday.

The day’s trade saw a “gap-up opening” in both the NSE Nifty50 and the S&P BSE Sensex. Heavy selling pressure in metal, banking and capital goods stocks eroded investors sentiments. However, a last hour buying spree in IT and healthcare counters helped the indices to close in the green.

At 3.30 p.m., the wider Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) provisionally closed at 10,817.70 points, up 9.65 points or 0.09 per cent from the previous close of 10,808.05 points.

Similarly, the barometer 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE, which had opened at 35,656.26 points, closed at 35,622.14 points (3.30 p.m.) — higher by 22.32 points or 0.06 per cent — from its previous session’s close of 35,599.82 points.

The Sensex touched a high of 35,675.20 points and a low of 35,419.68 points. The BSE market breadth was bearish with 1,513 declines and 1,097 advances.

The top gainers on the Sensex were Dr Reddy’s Lab, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Sun Pharma and Hindustan Unilever whereas ONGC, State Bank of India (SBI), Yes Bank, Coal India and Tata Motors (DVR) were the major losers.

On the NSE, Infosys, Dr Reddy’s Lab and Cipla were the highest gainers while Hindalco Industries, Indian Oil Corp and UltraTech Cement lost the most.

–IANS

