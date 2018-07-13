Equity indices end in green, Nifty closes over 11,000 mark

Mumbai, July 20 (IANS) The key Indian equity indices closed in the positive territory on Friday riding on the Central government’s confidence of winning the trust vote in Parliament, analysts said.

Healthy buying activity was witnessed in IT, capital goods and healthcare stocks, they said.

However, gains were arrested by a depreciation in the Indian rupee. The rupee, earlier in the day touched an all-time low of 69.12 per dollar.

Index-wise, the broader Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) provisionally closed at 11,010.20 points (3.30 p.m.) — higher by 53.10 points or 0.48 per cent — from its previous close of 10,957.10 points.

The barometer 30-scrip Sensex on the BSE, which had opened at 36,377.03 points, closed at 36,496.37 points (3.30 p.m.) — up by 145.14 points or 0.40 per cent — from its previous session’s close of 36,351.23 points.

Sensex has so far touched a high of 36,567.34 points and a low of 36,335.61 points during the intra-day trade. The BSE market breadth, however, was tilted towards the bears with 1,411 declines and 1,148 advances.

The major gainers on the Sensex were Sun Pharma, Infosys, Reliance, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank, while Bajaj Auto, Vedanta, Hero MotoCorp, ONGC and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the major losers.

