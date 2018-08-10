Equity indices end in red as rupee tests new low

Mumbai, Aug 16 (IANS) The key Indian equity indices closed in the red on Thursday as investor sentiments weakened following broadly negative global cues and a weak Indian rupee.

The rupee touched a fresh all-time low of 70.39 against the US dollar during the day surpassing the previous low of 70.08 hit on Tuesday.

According to analyts, heavy selling pressure was witnessed in metal, consumer durables and banking stocks.

The wider Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange(NSE) provisionally closed at 11,385.05 points, down 50.05 points or 0.44 per cent from its previous close.

The barometer 30-scrip S&P BSE Sensex provisionally closed at 37,663.56 points, down 188.44 and 0.50 per cent from its previous close of 37,852 points on Tuesday.

The barometer touched an intra-day high of 37,891.92 points and an intra-day low of 37,634.13 points.

The top gainers on the Sensex were Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, Tata Motors and Hero Motocorp. On the other hand, the major losers were Kotak Mahindra, Vedanta, HDFC Bank, Tata Steel and Larsen and Turbo.

–IANS

