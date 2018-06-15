Equity indices flat on weak global cues

New Delhi, June 18 (IANS) The key Indian equity indices traded on a flat-to-negative note on Monday afternoon tracking weakness in the benchmark global markets and ressurgent concerns of a global trade war.

According to market analysts, heavy selling was witnessed in the metal, consumer durables and capital goods stocks, however, healthy buying activity in the oil and gas, auto and banking counters limited the decline.

At 2.21 p.m., the wider Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) traded at 10,815.95 points, down 1.75 points or 0.02 per cent from the previous close of 10,817.70 points.

Similarly, the barometer 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE, which had opened at 35,698.43 points, traded at 35,610.76 points (2.23 p.m.) — down 11.38 points or 0.03 per cent — from its previous session’s close of 35,622.14 points.

The Sensex has so far touched a high of 35,721.55 points and a low of 35,529.25 points. The BSE market breadth was bearish with 1,625 declines and 911 advances so far.

The top gainers on the Sensex were ICICI Bank, Tata Motors, Tata Motors -DVR, Bajaj Auto and Maruti Suzuki whereas Vedanta, Tata Steel, Kotak Bank, Infosys and Axis Bank were the major losers.

On the NSE, Hindustan Petroleum, Indian Oil Corp and ICICI Bank were the highest gainers while Vedanta, Hindalco Industries and Tata Steel lost the most.

–IANS

