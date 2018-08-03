Equity indices open flat; metal stocks rise

Mumbai, Aug 8 (IANS) The key Indian equity indices traded on a flat-to-positive note on Wednesday morning.

According to market observers, metal and consumer durables stocks witnessed healthy buying activity so far.

At 9.30 a.m., the wider Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange traded 11,392.40 points, higher by 2.95 points or 0.03 per cent from its previous close.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex which had opened at 37,756.24 points, traded at 37,691.97 points, higher by 26.17 points or 0.07 per cent from its previous close of 37,665.80 points.

It has so far touched a high of 37,775.86 points and a low of 37,671.44 points.

–IANS

rrb/in