Equity indices open flat on weak global cues

Mumbai, Aug 24 (IANS) The key Indian equity indices opened on a flat note on Friday, tracking broadly negative cues in the global markets.

At 9.25 a.m., the Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange traded at 11,575.15 points, lower by 7.60 points or 0.07 per cent from its previous close of 11,582.75 points.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex which had opened at 38,366.79 points, traded at 38,378.78 points, higher by 42.02 points or 0.11 per cent from the previous close of 38,336.76 points.

So, far it has touched an intra-day high of 38,381.52 points and a low of 38,276.59 points.

On Thursday, both the indices had closed with marginal gains at record closing levels after touching fresh all-time intra-day highs.

