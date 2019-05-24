Equity indices open flat tracking Asian markets

Mumbai, May 27 (IANS) The key Indian equity indices opened on a flat note on Monday tracking a similar trend in the major Asian markets.

The ongoing trade concerns between the US and China weigh continues to weigh on the investor sentiments globally, analysts said.

At 9.20 a.m., the BSE Sensex traded at 39,467.30, higher by 32.58 points or 0.08 per cent from the previous close of 39,434.72 points.

It had opened at 39,536.23 and so far touched an intra-day high of 39,538 and a low of 39,353.16 points.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange traded at 11,838.15, lower by 5.95 points or 0.05 per cent from the previous close of 11,844.10 points.

–IANS

rrb/ksk