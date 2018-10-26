Equity indices open flat

Mumbai, Oct 30 (IANS) The key Indian equity indices opened on a flat note on Tuesday.

At 9.23 a.m., the S&P BSE Sensex which had opened at 34,068.92 points, traded at 34,053.49 points, lower by 13.91 points or 0.04 per cent from the previous close of 34,067.40 points.

So far, it has touched an intra-day high of 34,084.83 points and a low of 33,931.47 points.

The NSE Nifty50 traded at 10,249.25 points, down 1.60 points or 0.02 per cent from its previous close 10,250.85.

On Monday, both the indices surged around 2 per cent due to value buying after a largely bearish trade in the last couple of weeks.

–IANS

rrb/ksk