Equity indices open in green; IT stocks rise

Mumbai, Sep 3 (IANS) The key Indian equity indices opened on a positive note on Monday with healthy buying in consumer durables, capital goods and IT stocks.

At 9.30 a.m. the wider Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange traded at 11,702.55 points, higher by 22.05 points or 0.19 per cent from its previous close.

The S&P BSE Sensex which had opened at 38,915.91 points (9.30 a.m.), traded at 38,760.50 points, higher by 115.43 points or 0.30 per cent from its previous close of 38,645.07 points.

So far, it has touched an intra-day high of 38,934.35 points and a low 38,671.33 points. The BSE market breadth was bullish with 1,018 advances and 527 declines.

–IANS

rrb/in