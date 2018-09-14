Equity indices open in green; Sensex gains 280 points

Mumbai, Sep 21 (IANS) The key Indian equity indices opened on a positive note on Friday tracking firm global cues, with the S&P BSE Sensex gaining around 280 points so far.

Further, Asian stocks rose after markets in the US hit record highs on Thursday.

At 9.30 a.m., the wider Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange traded at 11,319.70 points, higher by 85.35 points or A0.76 per cent from its previous close.

The BSE Sensex which had opened at 37,278.89 points, traded at 37,403.57 points, higher by 282.35 points per 0.76 per cent from its previous close 37,121.22 points.

So far, it has an intra-day high of 37,427.10 points and a low 37,202.94 points.

On Thursday, stock exchanges were shut on account of Muharram.

–IANS

rrb/ksk