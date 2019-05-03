Equity indices open in green, Sensex up 170 points

Mumbai, May 7 (IANS) The key Indian equity indices opened on a positive note on Tuesday with the BSE Sensex trading over 170 points higher.

Healthy buying in metals, IT and FMCG stocks supported the gains.

At 9.32 a.m., the Sensex traded at 38,776.19, higher by 175.85 points or 0.46 per cent from the previous close 38,600.34 points.

It had opened at 38,815.46 and so far touched an intra-day high of 38,835.54 or low of 38,729.83 points.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange traded at 11,640.40, higher by 42.15 points or 0.36 per cent from its previous close of 11,598.25 points.

–IANS

