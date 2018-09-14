Equity indices open in green

Mumbai, Sep 18 (IANS) The key Indian equity market indices opened in the positive territory on Tuesday.

Healthy buying activity was witnessed in healthcare, consumer durables, oil and gas stocks.

Globally, however, investor sentiments were subdued owing to the ongoing US-China trade tension, which limited the gains in the domestic market.

At 9.28 a.m., the Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange, traded at 11,406.10 points, higher by 28.35 points or 0.25 per cent from its previous close of 11,377.75 points.

The S&P BSE Sensex which had opened at 37,660.19 points, traded at 37,691.56 points, higher by 106.05 points, or 0.28 per cent from its previous close of 37,585.51 points.

So far, it has touched an intra-day high of 37,745.44 points and a low of 37,532.29 points.

–IANS

rrb/in