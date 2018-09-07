Equity indices open in red on global cues, weak rupee

Mumbai, Sep 10 (IANS) The key Indian equity indices opened in the negative territory on Monday, tracking broadly negative cues in the global markets and also due to a weakening rupee.

The rupee opened at a fresh low of 72.18 against the US dollar on Monday, which dampened the domestic investor sentiment.

At 9.35 a.m., the wider Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange, traded at 11,546.65 points, lower by 42.45 points or 0.37 per cent from its previous close.

The S&P BSE Sensex, which had opened at 38,348.39 points, traded at 38,213.84 points, lower by 175.98 points or 0.46 per cent than the previous close of 38,389.82 points.

So far, it has touched an intra-day high of 38,354.52 points and a low of 38,242.37 points.

