Equity indices open in red; Sensex down 280 points

Mumbai, Oct 5 (IANS) The key domestic equity indices opened in the red on Friday, as the S&P BSE Sensex dropped nearly 280 points and the NSE Nifty50 traded below the 10,600-mark.

Index-wise, the Sensex opened at 35,097.99 points from its previous close of 35,169.16 points on Thursday.

At 9.20 a.m., it traded at 34,887.23 points down by 281.93 points or 0.80 per cent.

Similarly, the Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 10,514.10 points after closing at 10,599.25 points. It traded at 10,530.45 points during the morning trade session, down 68.80 points and 0.65 per cent.

–IANS

ravi-rv/in