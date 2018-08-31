Equity indices open in red; Sensex loses over 100 points

Mumbai, Sep 7 (IANS) The key Indian equity indices opened on a negative note on Friday with the S&P BSE Sensex losing over 100 points so far.

Market sentiments were subdued due to weakness in the Indian rupee, analysts said.

At 9.34 a.m., the wider Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange traded at 11,509.70 points, lower by 27.20 points or 0.24 per cent from its previous close.

The benchmark Sensex traded at 38,125.11 points, lower by 117.70 points or 0.31 per cent, from the previous close of 38,242.81 points.

So far, it has touched and intra-day high of 38,331.19 points and a low of 38,067.32 points.

