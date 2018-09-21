Equity indices open in red

Mumbai, Sep 24 (IANS) The key Indian equity indices opened on a negative note on Monday with heavy selling pressure in consumer durables, auto and banking stocks.

At 9.25 a.m, the wider Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange traded at 11,088.80 points, lower by 54.30 points, or 0.49 per cent from its previous close 11,143.10 points.

The S&P BSE Sensex, which had opened at 36,924.72 points, traded at 36,774.17 points, lower by 67.43 points or 0.18 per cent from the previous close of 36,841.60 points.

It has touched an intra-day high of 36,945.50 point and a low of 36,679.03 points so far.

–IANS

