Equity indices rise on firm global cues; banking, auto stocks lead

Mumbai, July 10 (IANS) The key Indian equity indices traded in the green on Tuesday afternoon supported the broadly positive global markets.

According to market observers, healthy buying activity was witnessed in the banking, auto and metal indices.

At 12.15 p.m., the broader Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) traded at 10,928.25 points — higher by 75.35 points or 0.69 per cent — from its previous close of 10,852.90 points.

The barometer 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex), which had opened at 36,068.27 points, traded at 36,187.83 points (12.15 p.m.) – up by 253.11 points or 0.70 per cent — from its previous session’s close of 35,934.72 points.

The Sensex has so far touched a high of 36,195.46 points and a low of 36,019.63 points during the intra-day trade. The BSE market breadth was bullish with 1,577 advances and 741 declines.

The top gainers on the Sensex were Bajaj Auto, Reliance Industries, Tata Steel, Axis Bank and Adani Ports whereas Kotak Mahindra Bank, Sun Pharma, Larsen and Toubro (L&T), Hindustan Unilever and Mahindra nad Mahindra (M&M)were the losers.

On the NSE, Hindalco Industries, Bajaj Auto and Tata Steel were the highest gainers while Kotak Mahindra Bank, Hindustan Petroleum and Gail lost the most.

–IANS

rrb/vm