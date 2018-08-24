Equity indices surge to fresh highs; Sensex crosses 38,500 points

Mumbai, Aug 27 (IANS) The key Indian equity indices touched fresh record high levels on Monday morning tracking firm global cues.

Both the S&P BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty50 hit their respective intra-day benchmarks of 38,586.83 points and 11,654.15 points.

According to market observers, so far healthy buying activity was witnessed in banking, metal and consumer durables stocks.

At 9.34 a.m., the wider Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange traded at 11,651.50 points, higher by 94.40 points or 0.82 per cent from its previous close.

The benchmark BSE Sensex which had 38,472.03 points, traded at 38,582.42 points, higher by 330.62 points or 0.86 per cent from its previous close of 38,251.80 points.

So far, it has touched an intra-day low of 38,416.73 points.

–IANS

rrb/ksk