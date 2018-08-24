Equity indices touch new highs; Sensex crosses 38,900-points-mark

Mumbai, Aug 28 (IANS) Positive global cues pushed the key domestic equity indices to new intra-day high levels during the morning trade session on Tuesday.

Accordingly, the S&P BSE Sensex touched a fresh high of 38,920.14 points.

Similarly, the NSE Nifty50 reached a new record high of 11,760.20 points.

Market observers credited easing of global trade tensions and healthy buying in metal, healthcare and oil and gas stocks as factor which pushed the key indices higher.

Around 9.35 a.m., the broader Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) traded at 11,731.35 points – higher by 39.40 points or 0.34 per cent — from its previous close.

The barometer 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex), which opened at 38,814.76 points, traded at 38,808.48 points — higher by 114.37 points or 0.30 per cent — from its previous session’s close of 38,694.11 points.

Sensex touched a low of 38,793.31 points during the intra-day trade.

