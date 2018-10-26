Equity indices trade flat; banking stocks rise

Mumbai, Oct 29 (IANS) Healthy buying in interest rate sensitive stocks and healthcare sector buoyed the key domestic equity indices to trade on a flat-to-positive note during Monday’s morning trade session.

However, broadly negative Asian stock markets dented investors’ sentiments.

Index-wise, the Sensex opened at 33,549.88 points from its previous close of 33,349.31 points.

Around 9.30 a.m., it traded at 33,370.57 points, up by a little over 21 points or 0.06 per cent.

Similarly, the Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) made marginal gains.

The NSE Nifty50 traded at 10,070.90 points during the morning trade session, up 40.90 points and 0.41 per cent.

–IANS

rv/in