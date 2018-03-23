Equity indices trade higher, banking stocks rise

Mumbai, March 27 (IANS) Healthy buying in banking and capital goods’ stocks led the key Indian equity indices to trade higher during the early morning session on Tuesday.

At 9.25 a.m., the NSE Nifty50 gained 44.35 points or 0.44 per cent to trade at 10,175 points.

The barometer 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE, which opened at 33,172.98 points, traded at 33,217.51 points — up 151.10 points or 0.46 per cent from the previous session’s close.

The BSE market breadth was bullish with 1,372 advances and 244 declines.

Healthy buying was observed across majority of sectors led by banking, capital goods, metals and consumer durables stocks.

–IANS

rv/ksk