Equity indices trade lower on weak Asian cues

Mumbai, July 16 (IANS) The key Indian equity indices traded in the negative territory on Monday afternoon tracking weak Asian markets.

According to market analysts, heavy selling pressure was witnessed in banking, metal and auto stocks among others.

At 12.49 p.m., the broader Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) traded at 10,989.25 points — lower by 29.65 points or 0.27 per cent — from its previous close of 11,018.90 points.

The barometer 30-scrip Sensex on the BSE, which had opened at 36,658.71 points, traded at 36,509.83 points (12.49 p.m.) — down 31.80 points or 0.09 per cent — from its previous close of 36,541.63 points.

Sensex has touched an intra-day high of 36,658.71 points so far and a low of 36,420.20 points. The BSE market breadth was bearish with 1,842 declines and 543 advances.

The top gainers so far on the Sensex were Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, Asian Paints, NTPC and IndusInd Bank whereas Tata Steel, Tata Motors (DVR), ICICI Bank, Sun Pharma and Tata Motors were the top losers.

On the NSE, Infosys, Tech Mahidra and Hindustan Unilever were the highest gainers while Dr Reddy’s Lab, Tata Steel and ICICI Bank lost the most.

–IANS

rrb/mr