Erdogan criticizes NATO for not supporting Turkey against terrorism

Istanbul, Dec 30 (IANS) The Turkish President denounced the countries of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization that have not offered the minimum support to Turkey against terrorist organisations.

In a speech delivered in capital Ankara on the war against the Islamic State terrorist organisation on Thursday, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said: “Today, we do not see the slightest support for our operation from either NATO or allied nations that have power in the region.”

Additionally, Erdogan condemned the “lies” claiming that Turkey is supporting IS and wondered how that is possible if Turkey is the most affected country by the terrorist organisation, Efe news agency reported.

During the speech, the President denounced the aid from the US to the Syrian Kurdish forces of the People’s Protection Units (YPG).

Regarding Wednesday’s statement by the US embassy in Ankara, in which Washington denied delivering weapons to the YPG, Erdogan said that Ankara considers this militia a terrorist organisation, but Washington thinks otherwise.

He added that several studies, which he did not identify, show that the YPG is a Syrian branch of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party, which is also included on the lists of designated terrorist organizations in the US and the EU.

–IANS

vgu/