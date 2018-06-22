Erdogan, Trump discuss bilateral cooperation by phone

Ankara, June 27 (IANS) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his US counterpart Donald Trump affirmed their determination to improve bilateral cooperation in a phone conversation, officials said on Tuesday.

According to an official statement, Donald Trump congratulated Erdogan on his victory in Sunday’s presidential election.

The two leaders reiterated determination to improve bilateral cooperation in every field, primarily in defense and military relations, the statement said, Xinhua reported.

They emphasized the importance of carrying out common roadmap in Syria’s Manbij, as well as continuing joint efforts to fight terrorism.

They also set to meet in Brussels at the NATO summit on July 11 and 12, the statement added.

–IANS

