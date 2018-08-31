Ericsson expands end-to-end 5G platform in India

New Delhi, Sep 5 (IANS) Swedish telecommunications company Ericsson on Wednesday announced the expansion of its end-to-end 5G platform in India by adding new radio products and software solutions for local service providers.

The new additions to the Ericsson Radio System portfolio further enhances the agility and speed with which Indian operators can roll out their 5G networks, the company said in a statement.

5G enables low latency, ultra-high speeds and high reliability — making it one of the most important infrastructures for industry digitalisation.

“The hardware and software that we are launching today offers Indian service providers with an expanded and adaptable 5G platform, making it easier for them to deploy 5G,” said Nitin Bansal, Head of Network Solutions for the Market Area South east Asia, Oceania and India.

Ericsson is also strengthening its end-to-end mobile transport solutions by building on its radio expertise and adding best-in-class transport technologies from Juniper Networks and ECI.

The company is launching the “RAN Compute” portfolio which responds to service provider’s need for greater flexibility in the deployment of Radio Access Network (RAN) software and hardware functions.

According to the latest “Ericsson Mobility Report”, by the end of 2023, global data traffic is projected to grow at a rate of 40 per cent per year, with more than 20 per cent of mobile data traffic worldwide expected to be carried by 5G networks.

“The reason why 5G is gaining momentum globally and in India is that operators will be able to manage their networks efficiently through a combination of 4G and 5G,” Bansal added.

The company is also launching its new Ericsson Spectrum Sharing software, expanding the versatility of Ericsson Radio System for 5G deployments.

To manage data traffic in areas where there is highest demand, Ericsson also announced new transport solutions.

All solutions will become commercially available in the second half of 2019, the company said.

