Ericsson launches customised network solutions for Indian market

New Delhi, May 10 (IANS) Telecommunications service provider Ericsson on Thursday introduced a new category of radio products called Street Macro in India to enable a smooth evolution from 4G to 5G.

Street Macro is a new site type that addresses the need for operators to grow in cities with limited available radio locations.

The company also launched new radio products that support “Massive MIMO” technology to simplify use for wider 5G adoption.

“Operators today are looking at ways and means to increase network capacity, especially in urban areas. Ericsson’s Street Macro adds a new layer in the network layer to boost capacity enabling service providers to cater to the growing demands of data users,” Nitin Bansal, Managing Director, Ericsson India, told reporters here.

According to Ericsson’s new economic study of enhanced mobile broadband, evolution to 5G will enable 10 times lower cost per gigabyte than current 4G networks.

To help operators capture growth opportunities presented by new 5G use cases, Ericsson has expanded its 5G Core System offering with new capabilities to support 5G New Radio (NR) standard and also enhanced its Distributed Cloud solution.

The announcement came on the sidelines of Ericsson’s annual technology roadshow in India, where the company recreated a “Do Zone” to showcase the highlights from Mobile World Congress 2018.

To date Ericsson has signed 39 memorandums of understanding with service providers for trials, the company said.

