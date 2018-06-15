Ericsson to build ICT solution for World Food Programme

Bhubaneswar, June 20 (IANS) Ericsson India on Wednesday announced its partnership with World Food Programme (WFP) to build efficiencies in the targeted public distribution system (TPDS) in Odisha.

The networking and telecommunications company would support a customised Information and Communication Technology (ICT) solution to enhance and integrate TPDS supply chain system in the state.

The two-year project is aimed at helping the government ensure food security and improved governance, benefiting nearly 30 million people across Odisha.

“This association with the WFP is in line with the government’s plan of having a robust ICT solution to manage the TPDS for achieving food security. The partnership has been designed to address critical issues like efficient utilisation of resources including access to food and reduced food wastage,” said Amitabh Ray, Head of Ericsson Global Services Centre in India.

The solution is also aimed to enable efficient logistics, strengthened governance and increased support to stakeholders throughout the food value chain.

“Ericsson’s support will contribute towards building efficiencies in the TPDS to not only convenience beneficiaries, but also make it easier for governments and policymakers to provide oversight and accountability that is backed by technology and real-time data,” said Hameed Nuru, WFP Country Director for India.

