Ernakulam-Howrah Antodaya Express hits excavator in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, May 9 (IANS) Passengers of the Ernakulam-Howrah Antodaya Express had a narrow escape after the train hit an excavator near Haridaspur station in Odisha’s Jajpur district on Wednesday.

The express train hit a JCB machine while passing through a manned level crossing near Haridaspur station, an East Coast Railway (ECoR) official said.

Although no passengers were injured in the incident, it led to disruption of services on the line for a couple of hours, said the official.

The Khurda Road Divisional Railway Manager suspended gateman Jashobanta Swain for dereliction of duty and ordered disciplinary proceedings.

Responsibility of others would be fixed if any fault was found on their part, the official said.

The excavator was abandoned on the railway tracks by its driver after it developed a snag near the level crossing, between Haridaspur and New Garhmadhupur stations, the official said.

The pantograph of the Howrah-bound train, along with the overhead wires and masts, was damaged in the collision, he said.

While only the down line has been temporarily held up, the up and middle lines have been cleared for movement of trains.

–IANS

