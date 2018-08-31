Errol Morris defends decision to make Steve Bannon documentary

Venice, Sep 6 (IANS) Director Errol Morris has defended his decision to make the Steve Bannon documentary “American Dharma” against talk that it gives the US president Donald Trumps former chief strategist further attention.

Morris said that “disturbing things are happening in the US and the world, and it is important for us in the US to understand what is going on. To ignore it would be a big mistake”, reports variety.com.

The film premiered at the Venice Film Festival on Wednesday.

