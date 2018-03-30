Esha Gupta is not a ‘South American’

Bollywood industry’s sources have made a statement that sizzling Esha Gupta, who has of late been scorching the internet by flooding it with plenty of topless and semi-nude, bikini-clad photographs, has said that she is often mistaken for a ‘South American’.

Meanwhile the former beauty queen and model turned starlet Esha, who still looks stunning enough for her 31 years of age, has quite a few Hindi films on hand and has already had three of her films hitting the screens this year including the Hindi hit film Baadshaho and the Tamil-Telugu bilingual Yaar Ivan.

Accordingly Esha was a picture of grace and poise and looked angelic while taking part in the Indo-American Association for Art & Culture’s novel initiative Namaste America in Mumbai. Meanwhile her elder sister of Neha Gupta, a U.S.based entrepreneur, Esha said that she was happy that India and America are maintaining ‘friendly’ ties in a world full of terrorism and wars.

Esha added Bollywood actresses (Deepika and Priyanka) are currently making waves in Hollywood in U.S. Further on another note, she said that at times, she gets mistaken as a ‘South American’. “When she says that she is only a Bollywood actress, and she is stared at surprisingly”.