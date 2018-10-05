Espanyol beat Villarreal 3-1 at home

Barcelona, Oct 8 (IANS) Espanyol beat Villarreal 3-1 at RCDE Stadium, a win that marks the team’s fifth in the La Liga championship.

The Barcelona side displayed a strong game from the start, with Paraguay’s Hernan Perez scoring the first goal of the match on a pass by Borja Iglesias in the seventh minute on Sunday night.

Villarreal’s Ekambi responded in turn, delivering the tying goal at minute 45, only to have Darder untie the score at minute 79, with Piatti netting Espanyol’s third and final goal, reports Efe news.

Throughout the game, Villarreal showcased poor defense strategies and worse defense action, allowing the Barcelonans to come and go as they pleased.

The match was part of the eighth round of the 2018 La Liga championship.

–IANS

kk/vm