Espanyol sack coach Flores

Barcelona, April 21 (IANS) La Liga football club Espanyol has sacked coach Quique Sanchez Flores and sporting director Jordi Lardin.

The decision on Friday followed Espanyol’s 0-1 defeat at home against Eibar on Thursday night, the club’s fifth consecutive game without a goal, reports Xinhua news agency.

Flores, who had coached Valencia, Atletico Madrid and Watford during his career, joined Espanyol at the start of the 2016-17 campaign.

He led them to a creditable eighth place finish, which seemed to be on track with the plans to qualify for the Champions League within the next two years.

However, investment for new players to strengthen the squad didn’t arrive last summer and key midfielder Javi Fuego was allowed to join Villarreal in January.

Espanyol are currently in 16th position in the league with 36 points from 33 games.

Their next match is away against Girona on Sunday.

–IANS

