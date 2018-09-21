Essar Power commissions 337-km Mahan-Sipat transmission line

Mumbai, Sep 26 (IANS) The Ruia brothers-led Essar Power said it has commissioned the 337-km long Mahan-Sipat transmission line, allowing the company to add capacity to the national electricity grid.

In a statement here, Essar Power said the Mahan-Sipat line is the final leg of a 465-km transmission system consisting of three inter-state transmission lines that have been built at an investment of Rs 2,400 crore.

“The 400 kV lines will help Essar Power’s 1,200 MW Mahan Thermal Power Plant in Madhya Pradesh to evacuate its entire generation,” it said.

The Mahan-Sipat transmission line is part of the Inter State Transmission System (ISTS) that has been built by Essar Power subsidiary Essar Power Transmission Co. It extends from Mahan in Madhya Pradesh to the Sipat pooling station in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, which is connected to the national grid, it added.

“The commissioning of these transmission lines is a major milestone for Essar Power, and will help us access a nationwide market for the power generated from our Mahan plant,” Essar Power Executive Vice Chairman Pradeep Mittal said in a statement.

According to the company, its generation capacity now stands at 3,830 MW across six coal and gas-fired plants in India and one in Canada.

–IANS

bc/nir