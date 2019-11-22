Essex start County championship against Yorkshire

London, Nov 26 (IANS) County champions Essex will begin their title defence in 2020 with a home tie against Yorkshire in a much-changed schedule to last season.

According to a BBC report, the County Championship will start with six games on Sunday, April 12.

Essex only play a week later, the report said. The inaugural 100-ball competition, The Hundred, will kick-off on July 17, with the T20 Blast group stage being played from May 28 to July 12.

The 50-over One-Day Cup will run alongside The Hundred in July and August.

