Estee Lauder India launches Double Wear Fall 2019 campaign

New Delhi, Sep 5 (IANS) Estee Lauder India has launched Fall 2019 global campaign for ‘Double Wear Stay-in-Place’ makeup, featuring global brand spokesmodel and Bollywoood actress Diana Penty.

The campaign highlights the concept of ‘wear confidence’ by showcasing Double Wear range that will launch in September and will be seen across digital and in-store platforms in India.

This is Diana’s first global campaign since signing with Estee Lauder India in December 2018, featuring alongside fellow Estee Lauder global spokesmodels Grace Elizabeth, Joan Smalls, Anok Yai, Fei Fei Sun and Carolyn Murphy.

Introduced in 1997, Double Wear Stay-in-Place makeup is Estee Lauder’s liquid foundation with over 40 shades for Indian skin that gives natural matte finish.

Double Wear Stay-in-Place makeup retails for Rs 3,600 for 30 ml and is available at all Estee Lauder stores nationwide, Sephora, Nykaa Luxe, Shoppers Stop and online on Nykaa, Myntra and Sephora.

–IANS

