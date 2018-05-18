Ethiopian athletes win Yinchuan International marathon

Yinchuan (China), May 20 (IANS) Ethiopian runners Muluneh Biru Weyesa and Melesu Birhano Assefa clinched the men’s and women’s titles respectively of the 2018 Yinchuan International Marathon here on Sunday.

In the men’s full marathon race, 23-year-old Weyesa seized victory in 2 hours 21 minutes and 15 seconds, while his compatriot Assefa snatched the women’s title in 2:44:48.

This year’s race attracted more than 23,000 athletes from countries and regions including China, South Korea, Ethiopia and Kenya.

The first Yinchuan International Marathon was held in May 2017, attracting 20,000 runners from 41 countries and regions.

