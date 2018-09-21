EU condemns violence in Libya’s capital

Tripoli, Sep 23 (IANS) The European Union delegation to Libya and the EU Heads of Mission to Libya on Saturday condemned the continued violence in the Libyan capital Tripoli.

“The EU Delegation and the EU Heads of Mission to Libya strongly condemn the latest escalation of violence in Tripoli which has caused civilian fatalities, injury and displacement of people and destruction of critical infrastructure,” the two EU groups said in a joint statement, Xinhua reported.

They also expressed support for the efforts of the UN Special Envoy to Libya Ghassan Salame, highlighting the importance of political solution to the Libyan crisis.

“All those responsible for violating the cease-fire or fuelling violence will face consequences,” the statement warned.

The EU statement urged all Libyan parties to commit to the UN-backed government’s security measures to “reform the security sector and end the predatory activities of armed groups.”

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has also expressed concern over continued violation of the UN-brokered ceasefire agreement in Tripoli.

He called on the warring parties to “respect the cease-fire and refrain from any actions that would increase the suffering of the civilian population.”

Libya has been suffering insecurity and escalating violence since the fall of former leader Muammar Gaddafi’s regime in 2011.

Violent clashes continued in southern Tripoli between forces allied with the UN-backed government and the “7th Brigade” militia from the city of Tarhuna, some 80 km southeast of Tripoli.

The violence has so far killed 106 people and injured 365 others, according to Libyain Ministry of Health.

The Libyan government on Friday called on the international community and the UN to “take more firm and effective practical actions to stop the war and protect civilians.”

Earlier in September, the UN Support Mission in Libya brokered a cease-fire agreement between the warring parties. However, the agreement was violated and the violence has continued since then.

–IANS

pgh/