EU offers technical assistance to Pak on FATF action plan

Islamabad, Nov 17 (IANS) The European Union (EU) has offered technical assistance to Pakistan for implementation of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) action plan by the country, it was reported on Sunday.

A joint press release issued at the conclusion of the 10th session of the European Union-Pakistan Joint Commission in Brussels on Friday said that the two sides emphasised the importance of the implementation of FATF action plan by Pakistan, Dawn news reported.

The Pakistan side at the meeting appreciated the EU’s offer of technical assistance.

Implementation of ‘GSP-Plus’, issues hampering trade and investment, and improving the business climate remained focus of the discussion during the meeting.

On development cooperation, the EU and Pakistan appreciated the encouraging progress of ongoing activities and exchanged views on priorities concerning cooperation beyond 2020.

The next session of the joint commission will be held in Islamabad in 2020.

The two sides undertook to hold the next political dialogue in Islamabad that would contribute towards the EU-Pakistan strategic dialogue at high representative and foreign minister level at mutually agreed dates in Brussels.

