EU should hold dialogue with Russia: Italy

Sibiu (Romania), May 10 (IANS/AKI) The European Union should make greater efforts towards dialogue with Russia and should nurture its strategic relationship with the US, Italy’s populist Premier Giuseppe Conte said at an informal summit on Thursday, according to sources in his office.

Conte and other EU leaders met on Thursday in the Romanian city of Sibiu ahead of the European elections on May 22-26 and the selection of a new EU leadership team before the end of the year.

–IANS/AKI

