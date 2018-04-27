‘EU to defend interests against US trade measures’

Berlin, April 29 (IANS) Leaders of Germany, France and Britain have agreed that the US should not take trade measures against the European Union and that the EU should be prepared to defend its interests.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron made a phone call on Saturday and Merkel called British Prime Minister Theresa May on Sunday, in a bid to inform Merkel’s and Macron’s respective meetings with US President Donald Trump in Washington this week, German federal government spokesperson Steffen Seibert said Sunday, reported Xinhua news agency.

The three leaders also agreed that the US should remain in the nuclear agreement with Iran,

At the same time, they reaffirmed their willingness to engage in a broader framework of additional agreements with all parties on the duration of nuclear restraints and other issues, in particular Iran’s ballistic missile program and its regional role, Seibert said.

They agreed to continue intensive cooperation on these issues.

