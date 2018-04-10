Eurocontrol warns of possible air strikes in Syria

Brussels, April 11 (IANS) The European organisation for Safety of Air Navigation (Eurocontrol), based in Belgium here has warned airlines operating in the Eastern Mediterranean of possible missile strikes in Syria in the next 72 hours.

Eurocontrol, an international organisation overseeing air traffic and aviation safety in Europe, said in a statement posted on its website late on Tuesday that airlines with planned flight operations in the Eastern Mediterranean area should exercise caution till Friday, Efe news reported.

“Due to the possible launch of airstrikes into Syria with air-to-ground and/or cruise missiles within the next 72 hours, and the possibility of intermittent disruption of radio navigation equipment, due consideration needs to be taken when planning flight operations in the Eastern Mediterranean/Nicosia FIR area,” the statement said.

US President Donald Trump vowed on April 9 to respond “forcefully” to the suspected chemical attack in the Syrian city of Douma, which killed dozens of people and injured hundreds others, according to several NGOs.

Trump added that he would make a decision on what measures Washington would take against the Syrian government in the coming hours.

The US is currently discussing the matter with France and Britain, which also stressed during an unprecedented UN Security Council meeting on Tuesday the need to adopt measures against Syria, while Russia opposed the involvement of the UN body in this matter.

Russia, for its part, vetoed a resolution proposed by the US in the UN meeting to launch an investigation into chemical attacks in Syria.

–IANS

in/